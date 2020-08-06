Ceridian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.9 million.

Ceridian shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $84.27, a rise of 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

