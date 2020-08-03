Ceragon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.62. A year ago, they were trading at $3.05.

