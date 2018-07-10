Century Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The Medford, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.62 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest income was $26.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Century Bancorp shares have decreased 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.85, an increase of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNBKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNBKA