Central Garden: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) _ Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.7 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $703.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.2 million.

Central Garden shares have increased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.85, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

