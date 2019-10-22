Centene: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $95 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $18.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.37 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.29 to $4.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $73.6 billion to $74.2 billion.

Centene shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

