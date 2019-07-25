Cass: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

Cass shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS