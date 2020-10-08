Carnival: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.86 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $3.69. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.22 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $31 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.4 million.

Carnival shares have fallen 69% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 6%. The stock has decreased 61% in the last 12 months.

