Care.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Care.com Inc. (CRCM) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The operator of an online service to help people find and manage family care posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Care.com expects its per-share earnings to be 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $50.7 million to $50.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Care.com expects full-year earnings to be 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $208.3 million to $208.5 million.

Care.com shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

