Cancer Genetics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Rutherford, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 93 cents.

