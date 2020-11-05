Canada Goose: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.

Canada Goose shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOS