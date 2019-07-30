Camden National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) _ Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

