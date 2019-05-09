Callaway: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $516.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.6 million.

Callaway expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

Callaway shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.01, a decline of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELY