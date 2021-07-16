California hiring slows in June; unemployment rate steady

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hiring in California slowed down in June as employers tried to coax reluctant workers back into their pre-pandemic jobs before expanded unemployment benefits expire in September.
California, the nation's most populous state, gained 73,500 jobs in June, which would have been an eye-popping increase before the pandemic. The record for most jobs added in one month since 1990 was 98,500 jobs in April 2016. But California has exceeded that total six times in the past 14 months, including three times this year.