California Water Service Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

California Water Service Group shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWT