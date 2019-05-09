Cabot: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The chip equipment maker posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period.

Cabot shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

