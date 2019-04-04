CVS spreads same-day prescription deliveries to 36 states

CVS Health is expanding same-day prescription deliveries nationwide in the latest push by drugstores to keep customers who don't want to wait and are doing more shopping online.

The drugstore chain says it can deliver medications and other products within a few hours to homes or offices from 6,000 locations. The company started this service, which comes with a fee, in late 2017 in New York and expanded it to several cities last year.

Rival Walgreens also offers same-day deliveries in major cities and plans to expand this year. Both companies also tout deliveries in one to two days.

Retailers like drugstores have been dealing with competition from online giant Amazon.com, which offers same-day delivery of consumer goods nationwide. Amazon also bought the online pharmacy PillPack last year.