CTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $118 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $450 million to $465 million.

CTS shares have increased 42 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64 percent in the last 12 months.

