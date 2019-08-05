CNA Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $278 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.34 billion.

CNA Financial shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.

