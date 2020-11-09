CIM Commercial Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.25, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT