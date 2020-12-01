CIBT: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBAIF) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $914,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $46.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 45 cents.

