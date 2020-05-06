CF: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $971 million in the period.

CF shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.27, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF