CBOE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $667.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $283.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.4 million.

CBOE shares have dropped 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1 percent in the last 12 months.

