CAI International: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ CAI International Inc. (CAI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $20 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The transportation finance and logistics company posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

CAI International shares have decreased 28 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.36, a drop of 45 percent in the last 12 months.

