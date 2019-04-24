C&F: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The West Point, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

C&F shares have dropped 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI