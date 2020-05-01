https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15241069.php
C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.10%
|%0.08%
|%0.11%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.10%
|%0.10%
|%0.11%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.10%
|%0.10%
|%0.11%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.12%
|%0.11%
|%0.14%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.12%
|%0.11%
|%0.14%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.16%
|%0.16%
|%0.27%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.14%
|%0.13%
|%0.11%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.17%
|%0.20%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.32%
|%0.23%
|%0.25%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.39%
|%0.34%
|%0.36%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.64%
|%0.62%
|%0.59%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.28%
|%1.27%
|%1.18%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.89%
|%0.89%
|%1.10%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.92%
|%0.92%
|%0.98%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Apr. 1%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.02%
|%0.02%
|%0.05%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1673.05%
|%$1716.75%
|%$1727.25%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1686.25%
|%$1702.75%
|%$1715.90%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1696.00%
|%$1686.00%
|%$1715.50%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1686.25%
|%$1702.75%
|%$1715.90%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1871.74%
|%$1890.05%
|%$1904.65%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1702.00%
|%$1703.00%
|%$1726.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1808.15%
|%$1829.65%
|%$1855.45%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1694.50%
|%$1684.20%
|%$1722.50%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$14.941%
|%$15.014%
|%$15.079%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$18.676%
|%$18.8768
|%$18.849%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$14.845%
|%$15.335%
|%$15.305%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$15.110%
|%$15.250%
|%$15.280%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$17.940%
|%$18.130%
|%$18.340%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$14.863%
|%$14.898%
|%$15.254%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.3185%
|%$2.3540%
|%$2.3840%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6624%
|%$0.6640%
|%$0.6683%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$765.00%
|%$
|767.00%
|%$
|763.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$773.90%
|%$
|813.00%
|%$
|773.40%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$1883.60%
|%$1952.10%
|%$2013.80%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1610.00%
|%$1614.50%
|%$1632.50%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8752%
|%0.8754%
|%$0.8414%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1667.81%
|%$1684.13%
|%1696.80%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1667.81%
|%$1684.13%
|%1696.80%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1788.96%
|%$1806.47%
|%1795.58%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.12%
|%0.12%
|%0.13%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
