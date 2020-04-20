%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.08% %0.12% %0.19%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.125% %0.13% %0.28%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.12% %0.12% %0.23%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.145% %0.17% %0.24%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.16% %0.17% %0.26%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.27% %0.25% %0.25%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.09% %0.09% %0.16%
%L012% %2-year% %0.21% %0.19% %0.23%
%L055% %3-year% %0.24% %0.24% %0.29%
%L013% %5-year% %0.34% %0.36% %0.42%
%L014% %10-year% %0.62% %0.65% %0.75%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.23% %1.28% %1.39%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.10% %1.22% %1.22%
%L019% %6-month% %0.98% %1.23% %1.23%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 31% %0.98% %0.98% %0.81%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.44%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.05% %0.81% %0.81%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1684.95% %$1693.15% %$1662.50%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1686.20% %$1692.55% %$1680.65%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1690.00% %$1684.50% %$1680.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1686.20% %$1692.55% %$1680.65%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1871.68% %$1878.73% %$1865.22%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1699.00% %$1727.00% %$1651.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1810.30% %$1826.43% %$1801.70%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1701.60% %$1689.20% %$1744.80%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$15.414% %$15.140% %$15.415%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$19.268% %$18.925% %$19.269%
%L067% %London AM% %$15.150% %$15.160% %$15.175%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.300% %$15.500% %$15.100%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$18.300% %$18.360% %$18.420%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.556% %$15.237% %$15.479%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3345% %$2.3535% %$2.2305%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6724% %$0.6695% %$0.6479%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$779.00% %$ 780.00% %$ 745.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$792.10% %$ 781.30% %$ 745.80%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2156.00% %$2159.40% %$2199.20%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1651.50% %$1675.00% %$1684.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8770% %0.8724% %$0.8545%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1667.43% %$1673.71% %1669.21%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1667.43% %$1673.71% %1669.21%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1764.50% %$1771.14% %1766.39%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.20% %0.20%