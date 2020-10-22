Byline Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.82, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

