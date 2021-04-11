Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics BRIAN SLODYSKO and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 8:37 a.m.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo estimates she has talked to more than 50 business leaders about the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that includes corporate tax increases, She is encouraging companies to focus on the entire package instead of the tax increases.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. For decades the GOP and business have shared common ground, especially with their mutual belief in low taxes and the need to repeal regulations. But the relationship has come under increasing pressure as companies take cultural stands and other interests diverge.
One Times Square, center, in New York's Times Square. For decades the GOP and business have shared common ground, especially with their mutual belief in low taxes and the need to repeal regulations. But the relationship has come under increasing pressure as companies take cultural stands and other interests diverge.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.
The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying.
BRIAN SLODYSKO and JOSH BOAK