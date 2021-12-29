Business Highlights: More flights cancelled, omicron surges

\u2014\u2014 China urges US to protect its space station from satellites BEIJING (AP) \u2014 China is urging the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk\u2019s SpaceX nearly struck the station. The foreign ministry accused Washington of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the Tiangong\u2019s crew following the incidents in July and October. The Chinese government said in a complaint to the United Nations that the Tiangong performed \u201cevasive maneuvers\u201d on July 1 and Oct. 21 to \u201cprevent a potential collision\u201d with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The foreign ministry said the United States should \u201ctake immediate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.\u201d \u2014\u2014 Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) \u2014 The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will resume their lengthy deliberations amid some intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting among her attorneys, federal prosecutors and the judge presiding the case. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the \u201cin camera\u201d hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes\u2019 lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing. The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. \u2014\u2014 Widespread flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, 832 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday and that number has ticked higher throughout the day. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. on Tuesday, and about 1,500 Monday. Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is typically an already buzzing pace for airlines. \u2014- WHO chief worried about \u2018tsunami\u2019 of omicron, delta cases BERLIN (AP) \u2014 The head of the World Health Organization says he\u2019s worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 producing a \u201ctsunami\u201d of cases between them. Top officials with the U.N. health agency cautioned Wednesday that it\u2019s still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that the omicron variant leads to milder disease. WHO\u2019s director-general urged everyone to make a \u201cnew year\u2019s resolution\u201d to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries\u2019 populations by the beginning of July. Ninety-two of WHO\u2019s 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of this year, \u2014\u2014 Putin: New Germany-bound pipeline may help reduce prices MOSCOW (AP) \u2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas. Putin noted that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices. The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union. Officials warned that a decision won\u2019t come in the first half of 2022. The first of its two links was filled with gas in October. Russia\u2019s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation. Putin pointed at surging energy prices in Europe. He added that Nord Stream 2 could help quickly stabilize the continent\u2019s nervous energy markets. \u2014- Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) \u2014 Indonesia is lifting its ban on Boeing\u2019s 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board. The Transportation Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the aircraft will be permitted to fly in Indonesia, but only after airlines carry out airworthiness directives. The ministry also will conduct inspections before letting them operate in the country. Some relatives of victims of the 2018 crash said the decision to lift the ban on the 737 Max was regrettable. Families of some crash victims have complained a $2.5 billion settlement between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice excluded them from involvement in negotiating their compensation. \u2014\u2014 Belgium reverses COVID cultural rules: The show must go on! BRUSSELS (AP) \u2014 Belgian authorities have allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The decision Wednesday handed victory to the culture sector which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. The government and regional authorities had come under increasing pressure to undo last week\u2019s decision on closures. That was not even backed by scientific experts. It highlighted the widening fault line between authorities trying to keep the pandemic at bay with on-the-spot decisions and a public increasingly frustrated by limits on their personal freedoms.