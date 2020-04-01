Business Highlights

Stocks skid as physical, economic toll of virus worsens

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Wednesday as more signs piled up of the economic and physical pain being caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all dropped 4.4% after the White House said that 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19. The selling was widespread, and all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 were down. Treasury yields sank as investors moved into safer investments. Weekly mortgage applications fell sharply, as did car sales for March, and a big oil driller in the Midwest filed for bankruptcy protection.

Some employers to laid-off staffers: Let's stay in touch

WASHINGTON (AP) — As job cuts tear through the U.S. economy, a faint glimmer of light has emerged: Hoping that a recession will prove brief, some employers are trying to maintain ties to the staffers they're letting go so they could quickly rehire them once the viral outbreak has passed. Several large retail chains have said they are furloughing workers rather than laying them off. Some are paying health insurance costs for those they've dropped. Among small businesses, too, some are keeping in touch with workers they've had to let go. How long millions of laid-off employees will remain without work will go far to determine the depth and duration of a U.S. recession.

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — It's the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive. But there is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again. Nearly 3.3. million people in the U.S. filed unemployment claims for the week of March 16, as the shutdown from the virus started.

Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hopes to shovel $2.2 trillion into the U.S. economy over the coming weeks to try to cushion its free fall. But that means putting his fate in the hands of banks, profit-minded businesses and government bureaucrats he has frequently derided, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The massive bailout package includes direct cash payments, $349 billion in loans for small businesses and a $500 billion corporate rescue fund. It’s an attempt to keep the economy afloat as Trump warns Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks," with up to 240,000 coronavirus deaths now projected in the U.S.

Reporting for duty: Airline crew sign up to help hospitals

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Airlines are looking to retrain laid-off cabin crew staff as medical workers to help in hospitals currently overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. A first group of 30 former employees of Scandinavian Airlines have started training this week to learn basic skills to assist in nursing homes and hospitals. Airline cabin crew are considered good candidates to work in hospitals because they are required to complete medical training to serve aboard flights. And many have lost jobs as the pandemic has grounded most flights around the world as governments try to contain the spread of the virus.

Virus spreads and car sales, energy prices, markets tumble

NEW YORK (AP) — The damage from the coronavirus is being revealed daily in the number of in infections, fatalities reported, and also in economic data that has begun to reveal its spread. Over the last quarter the price of crude has fallen harder than at any point in history, plunging almost 70%, to around $20 per barrel. Those are levels not seen since 2002. More of the same is expected Wednesday when the U.S. reports crude inventory levels, which spiked by millions of barrels last week. And automakers are reporting March sales. Fiat Chrysler, which only reports quarterly numbers, said its U.S. sales fell 10%. Hyundai reported that March sales fell 43% and sales for the quarter dropped 11%.

Sprint and T-Mobile merge, creating new wireless giant

NEW YORK (AP) — Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed its takeover of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size. The deal was announced two years ago and has taken a long time to close because of pushback from state and federal regulators. T-Mobile will sell assets to satellite TV company Dish to try to set it up as a new wireless company. Still, public-interest groups say the consolidated wireless market will cost consumers. T-Mobile says the deal will benefit consumers and had promised regulators not to raise prices for three years.

The Standard & Poor's index retreated 114.09 points, or 4.4%, to close at 2,470.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 973.65 points, or 4.4%, to settle at 20,943.51. The Nasdaq fell 339.52 points, or 4.4%, to 7,360.58. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ended the day down 81.11 points, or 7%, at 1,071.99.