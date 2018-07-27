Business Highlights

CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS board says it is investigating personal misconduct claims after reports that the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, is the subject of an upcoming New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations. The media company says "all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously," and that it is "investigating claims that violate the company's clear policies in that regard."

Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

NEW YORK (AP) — It's been a rough year for Facebook and its investors. Questions of data privacy, fake news proliferation and user growth have dogged the company. Now, it is investing heavily on fixing those problems. Not everyone is convinced of the solutions — but if you take Facebook at its word, the changes it plans will ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered

NEW YORK (AP) — Cracking down on hate, abuse and online trolls is also hurting Twitter's standing with investors. The company's stock plunged Friday after it reported a decline in its monthly users and warned that the number could fall further in the coming months. The 20.5 percent dROP comes one day after Facebook lost 19 percent of its value in a single day. Twitter says it's putting the long-term stability of its platform above user growth. That leaves investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

US economy grew at a brisk 4.1 percent rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy accelerated last quarter at an annual rate of 4.1 percent, the government estimated, as consumers spent tax-cut money, businesses stepped up investment and exporters rushed to ship their goods ahead of retaliatory tariffs. President Donald Trump said he was thrilled with what he called an "amazing" growth rate — the strongest quarterly figure since 2014 — and said it wasn't "a one-time shot." But most economists said the pace of growth won't likely last in the months ahead.

Trump again seemed to preview release of good economic news

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in two months, President Donald Trump broke with standard White House practices this week and appeared to offer a glowing preview of positive economic news. Past presidents have generally refrained from mentioning any government economic reports the day before they're publicly released. Among other reasons, the idea is to avoid triggering a hasty or ill-considered response in global financial markets.

GM faces fiscal, political minefields as it assesses plants

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Analysts say that with too many factories making slow-selling cars, General Motors can't afford to keep them all operating without making some tough decisions. A possible scenario is for GM to close its sprawling Lordstown plant in Ohio because the compact car it makes also is built in Mexico. But moving the Chevrolet Cruze south of the border brings the risk of provoking a backlash and tweet storm from President Donald Trump.

China says 4 American airlines missed Taiwan deadline

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators appear to have rejected a possible attempt by U.S. airlines at a compromise over Beijing's demand to call self-ruled Taiwan a part of China, an order Washington opposed. China's airline regulator said United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines missed a deadline to complete required changes. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and is using China's growing economic clout to isolate the island's democratically elected government.

Tech stocks lead market lower again as Twitter takes a dive

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies pulled U.S. stocks lower, led by a nosedive in Twitter after the company reported weak user numbers and warned investors that more could be on the way. Twitter's drop of 20 percent followed a plunge in Facebook the day before. It was Twitter's second-biggest drop since going public in 2013. CBS fell on reports of sexual misconduct allegations against its CEO. Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The S&P 500 rose for the fourth week in a row.

The S&P 500 index fell 18.62 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,818.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 76.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,451.06. The Nasdaq composite index lost 114.77 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,737.42. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 32.02 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,663.34.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 92 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $68.69 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 25 cents to close at $74.29. Heating oil slid 2 cents to $2.16 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline was little changed at $2.16 a gallon. Natural gas added 4 cents to $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.