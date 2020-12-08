BrownForman: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ BrownForman Corporation (BF.B) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $240 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $985 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $967.2 million.

BrownForman shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

