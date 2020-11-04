Bristow Group: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $304.6 million in the period.

Bristow Group shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.06, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

