Brink's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink's Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $23.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $970.5 million in the period.

Brink's expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.7 billion.

Brink's shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 51% in the last 12 months.

