Brigham Minerals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $9.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The mineral and royalty interests company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 million.

Brigham Minerals shares have dropped 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.08, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

