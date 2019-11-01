Briggs & Stratton: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Briggs & Stratton Corp. (BGG) on Friday reported a loss of $33.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.9 million.

Briggs & Stratton expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion.

Briggs & Stratton shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGG