BridgeBio Pharma: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $73.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $260.6 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.6 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year.

