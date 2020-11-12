Brickell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) _ Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boulder, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $142,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBI