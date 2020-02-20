Boyd: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $833.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $825.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.6 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.3 million.

Boyd shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.74, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

