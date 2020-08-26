Box: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.4 million.

Box shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.33, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX