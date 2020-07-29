Boston Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $236.9 million, or $1.52 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.74 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $266.5 million, or $1.71 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $654.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $630.1 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.3 million.

The company's shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $91.13, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

