Boston Beer: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $80.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $6.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $6.10 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $492.8 million in the period.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings in the range of $14 to $15 per share.

Boston Beer shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $918.08, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAM