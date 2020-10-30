Booz Allen: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $136.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

