Booking Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $765 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $16.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.26 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Booking Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $22.15 to $22.60.

Booking Holdings shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,736.03, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG