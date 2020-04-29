Blue Apron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.51 per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period.

Blue Apron shares have risen 92% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

