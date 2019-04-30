Blue Apron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.09.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN