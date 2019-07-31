BlackRock Kelso: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 16 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

BlackRock Kelso shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

