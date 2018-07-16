BlackRock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.07 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $6.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

BlackRock shares have declined slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 5 percent. The stock has risen 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLK