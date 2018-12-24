Black Hills Corp. balances renewable, traditional energy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota utility says its move to establish a massive wind farm in Wyoming aims to help its largest consumers fulfill their sustainability goals but doesn't signify a shift from traditional energy production.

Black Hills Corp. is seeking regulatory approval for a proposed $57 million, 40-megawatt wind farm west of Cheyenne.

Nick Gardner, vice president of electric operations at Black Hills Corp., told the Rapid City Journal that large companies and governmental agencies are demanding more renewable energy, but that the company must balance customers' expectations with shareholder needs.

The energy produced by the wind farm will be divided 50-50 between consumers in Wyoming and South Dakota. Companies in South Dakota have committed to using about 65 percent of that state's 20 megawatts by the end of September 2020.

