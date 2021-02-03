Biden shows flexibility but tells House to 'go big' on aid LISA MASCARO and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 1:54 p.m.
1 of7 Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., takes a photo of, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., during a meeting to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Republican lawmakers to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. From left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at left by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the majority whip, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks after meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., meet to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speaks to family during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told House Democrats on Wednesday he's “not married" to an absolute number on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but Congress needs to “act fast” on relief for the pandemic and the economic crisis.
Biden also said he doesn't want to budge from his proposed $1,400 in direct payments that he said were promised to Americans.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and JOSH BOAK